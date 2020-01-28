Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

