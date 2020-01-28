Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLNE. ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The business had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

