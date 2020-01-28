HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $646.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.62. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $891,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 241,154 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

