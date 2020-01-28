Head to Head Contrast: Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mongodb has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sapiens International and Mongodb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $289.71 million 4.44 $13.78 million $0.53 48.49 Mongodb $267.02 million 31.61 -$99.01 million ($1.72) -86.49

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Mongodb. Mongodb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and Mongodb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 7.42% 16.36% 8.23% Mongodb -35.22% -46.17% -15.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sapiens International and Mongodb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mongodb 1 4 11 0 2.63

Sapiens International presently has a consensus target price of $16.42, indicating a potential downside of 36.12%. Mongodb has a consensus target price of $165.08, indicating a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Mongodb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mongodb is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Mongodb shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Mongodb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Mongodb on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, customer groups, and third-party service providers; Sapiens DigitalHub, an API layer and digital studio; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals for the life, pension and annuities, property and casualty, and other insurance markets; and Sapiens PartnerHub, a cloud-based suite, as well as Sapiens Intelligence or Sapiens IntelligencePro advanced analytics solutions. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

