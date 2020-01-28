Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,744,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.