Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

