Hess (HES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HES opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

