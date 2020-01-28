Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,737 shares of company stock worth $1,880,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.