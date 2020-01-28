Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNL. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.35 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon North Logistics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.51.

Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$1.06 on Monday. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.44. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 million and a PE ratio of -19.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

