Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,578 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Hubbell worth $48,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after buying an additional 401,473 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after buying an additional 45,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

