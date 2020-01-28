IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ViaSat by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ViaSat in the third quarter valued at $772,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ViaSat by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ViaSat by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other ViaSat news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSAT opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -253.58 and a beta of 0.82. ViaSat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

