IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

