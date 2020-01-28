IFP Advisors Inc Has $44,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.