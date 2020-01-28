IFP Advisors Inc Has $46,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after buying an additional 4,887,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,855,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after buying an additional 488,477 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,680,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $69,374,000 after buying an additional 171,058 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

