IFP Advisors Inc Has $55,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $274.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.46. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

