IFP Advisors Inc Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

NYSE SNV opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

