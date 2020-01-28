IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

