IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after buying an additional 649,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.86 and a beta of 1.08. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

