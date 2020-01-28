IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,600 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKH opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.09.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

