IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the third quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 26.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 50.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTL. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

