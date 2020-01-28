IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,450 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 31.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of TM stock opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.49. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

