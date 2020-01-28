IFP Advisors Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,674 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.72.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

