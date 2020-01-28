IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,327 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,860 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,669,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 687,259 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,840,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 372,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HTA opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

