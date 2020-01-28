IFP Advisors Inc Sells 415 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $4,122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

