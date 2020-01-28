IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,814 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 364,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 57.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,362.3% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 41.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

