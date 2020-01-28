IFP Advisors Inc Sells 784 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $108.48 and a 12-month high of $130.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.6617 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

