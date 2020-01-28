ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.