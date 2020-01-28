Independent Bank Co.(MI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBCP. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $488.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

