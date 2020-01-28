Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Independent Bank Group accounts for about 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens cut Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

IBTX opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

