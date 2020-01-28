Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12.

In other news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 151,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

