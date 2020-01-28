Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.71.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$18.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 90.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

