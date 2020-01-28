Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Securities downgraded shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of INSG opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $662.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Inseego by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inseego by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.