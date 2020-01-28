Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INSM. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. Insmed has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 88.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Insmed by 14.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.