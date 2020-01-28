Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.37

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$4.37 ($3.10) and last traded at A$4.12 ($2.92), with a volume of 538395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.20 ($2.98).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.76 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.41. The stock has a market cap of $801.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.