Intel Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $65.69 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

