Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given “Sell” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.69 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 72,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 433,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

