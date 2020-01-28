Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

