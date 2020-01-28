Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 72,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 433,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

