Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $74.00 at Nomura

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by Nomura from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

