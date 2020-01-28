Intel’s (INTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a $75.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after acquiring an additional 496,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.