Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

