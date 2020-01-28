InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ICMB opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,589 shares of company stock valued at $515,016 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

