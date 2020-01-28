Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Shares of ISBC opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 176,819 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

