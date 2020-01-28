Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,493,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

