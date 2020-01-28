iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 915,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20.

