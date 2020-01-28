iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after buying an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,548,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $145.69 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

