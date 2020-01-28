iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Trimmed by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 120,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $38.10.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.