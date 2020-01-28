iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,020,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.52 and a fifty-two week high of $251.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.31.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

