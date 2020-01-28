J M Smucker Co Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE:SJM opened at $107.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

