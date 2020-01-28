Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $149.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.86. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.44.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.